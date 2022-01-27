US based EvGateway expands its footprint in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EvGateway, a leading turn-key Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in California, USA with a strong presence across the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East market, today announced the launch of its operations in India. Through this, the company will provide innovation in the Indian EV marketplace and help advance Electric Vehicle adoption, by offering easy-to-use solutions for drivers and charger owners alike. EvGateway provides Intelligent and advanced EV charging management services for customers of all industries and varied charging requirements. By combining the charger management features (such as OCPP & OCPI functionalities, Web portal, Demand response capabilities, Driver facing mobile app, Smart charging, and Fleet management services etc.) with the ability to integrate with EV vehicles, Energy management systems and Telematics functionalities, EvGateway will bring to the Indian market the most efficient and innovative EV solutions in the industry.

Speaking about the expansion, Reddy Marri, President, EvGateway, said, "Our Global experience of integration of various technologies like telematics, V2G, CRMs into our SAAS platform enable us to provide effective solutions to clients of all sizes and adapt to every changing scenario." "A significant portion of the product was developed at our Development Centre in India and we continue to enhance the products from here. Along with the US team, we offer 24x7 support for the product from Hyderabad (We offer 24x7 support for the product from Hyderabad through our collective effort with the US team). It is indeed a moment of pride for us that we are finally bringing our product to India and contributing to its EV initiatives," added Uday Chagari, Head of EvGateway India. "EvGateway's suite of SAAS EV charging solutions is hosted and maintained in India regional cloud and meets the growing demands of Data security needs. EvGateway offers White Label solutions to Indian clients which enable them to invest and grow their individual brands. Our global experience in integrating Fleet Telematics, Payment gateways, OCPI roaming between networks, Load optimization, Onsite Solar and battery storage integration will provide flexibility and readiness for all different customer requirements. A parameter-driven approach enables us to onboard clients with minimal effort," added Nishanth Kalidindi, VP of Technology at EvGateway. EvGateway will deliver advanced controls and features to Fleet operators, Large enterprises, and Charging station owners, to allow them to effectively manage and optimize their own EV infrastructure. EvGateway is integrated with all major EV Charging manufacturers (Tritium, Siemens, Tellus Power, BTC Power, ABB, Efafec, Power Electronics, Rhombus and more) and so, can provide customers with the largest variety of options for a best-in-class turnkey offering! This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

