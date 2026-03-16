Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

The Delhi government is in the process of constructing a new Flood Control Monitoring Centre, a move set to enhance emergency response capabilities during the monsoon season. Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced this new development on Monday.

The foundation stone was laid at the LM Bund Office Complex in Shastri Nagar. The facility promises to streamline coordination and enable quick decision-making, a critical need as river levels rise and vulnerable locations require close monitoring.

With an estimated budget of Rs 355.72 lakh, the new centre, scheduled for completion by June 25, will feature a central 'Flood Control Room' on its ground floor. This space will focus on reviewing river water levels, field reports, and managing emergency responses during the flood season.

(With inputs from agencies.)