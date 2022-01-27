'Bharat' users as affluent, digitally savvy as 'India' consumers: ShareChat report

'Bharat users' -- those who prefer Indic languages on social media -- are adept at using UPI for online transactions and have a lead over 'India users' (those using social media in English) in terms of net-banking and debit cards transactions online, a report by ShareChat and Group M said on Thursday. Social media platform ShareChat and Group M released the report titled 'Bharat - The Neo India' that studies the social media behaviour, content preferences and spending choices of 'Bharat' and 'India' users. The findings in the report are based on a primary survey by YouGov, conducted among 3,432 social media users across 17 Indian states and inputs from data analytics firm Kantar. The report said 'Bharat' users are spread across the country, with nearly 40 per cent present in metros and 53 per cent in non-metros. ''In terms of choice of payment mode, Bharat users are adept at using UPI for online transactions and have a lead over India users in terms of net-banking and debit cards transactions online. ''Among Bharat users, 56 per cent use UPI and 49 per cent use mobile wallets multiple times a week. Breaking away from traditional means, Bharat users are investing in stocks, mutual funds, e-gold and even cryptocurrency,'' it added. Bharat users are also more engaged on social media as compared to India users. About 29 per cent of Bharat users post content at least once daily, compared to 22 per cent of India users. Also, 39 per cent of Bharat users said they use social media as their primary source of news consumption. Bharat is increasingly shopping online, with 46 per cent buying gadgets online in 2021, followed by other categories like travel bookings, food, clothing and accessories, beauty and skincare. ''Bharat users are taking social media by storm. It is interesting to note that the Language first users are at par with English language first users when it comes to digital presence, use of online transaction methods, and shopping habits. ''Bharat users also outrank when it comes to consuming news, food and beverages, health and fitness, and travel related categories online,'' said Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer at ShareChat. He added that observing similar trends on the company's platforms, it is excited to be at the forefront of engaging with this audience that is spread across the country. ShareChat has a 180 million monthly active users community. ''From the media planning aspect, Bharat is unique in many ways. This is mostly because all the cities that make Bharat are Indic language-heavy, fragmented and display their own sets of consumer behaviour traits. This diversity in our country brings in its own challenges and opportunities,'' Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, said. Kumar added that brands and media planners looking to reach target audiences across the country should focus on a customised approach for this segment. ''With this report, we have put together planning guidelines that will give marketers a direction and a starting framework on how to plan and reach the Bharat user effectively,” Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)