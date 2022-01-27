Left Menu

Electronic goods exports up 49 pc in Apr-Dec 2021: Govt

Electronic goods exports rose by 49 per cent to USD 11 billion during April-December 2021 as against USD 7.4 billion in the same period of the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.Top five export destinations were the US, UAE, China, Netherlands and Germany, it added. Electronic goods exports are expected to increase from the projected USD 15 billion in 2021-22 to USD 120 billion by 2026, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:04 IST
Electronic goods exports up 49 pc in Apr-Dec 2021: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Electronic goods exports rose by 49 per cent to USD 11 billion during April-December 2021 as against USD 7.4 billion in the same period of the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Top five export destinations were the US, UAE, China, Netherlands and Germany, it added. Mobile phones constituted a major chunk of electronic goods shipments. Other sectors which recorded healthy growth included IT hardware (laptops, tablets), consumer electronics (TV and audio), industrial electronics, auto electronics, components, LED lighting and telecom equipment. In 2020-21, the exports stood at USD 11.11 billion. ''The sector is set to break all-time record highs, far exceeding the previous high USD 11.7 billion recorded in 2019-20,'' the ministry added. Steps taken by the government which are expected to increase the domestic manufacturing and exports include the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently released the second volume of a five-year roadmap and vision document for the sector. The document lays the roadmap to transform India into a USD 300 billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse over the next five years, from the current USD 75 billion. Electronic goods exports are expected to increase from the projected USD 15 billion in 2021-22 to USD 120 billion by 2026, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022