Safe Security collaborates with Infosys for predictive risk quantification solutions

Cybersecurity firm Safe Security on Thursday said it has partnered with Infosys to help accelerate the adoption of predictive risk quantification solutions.

Safe Security's SaaS platform SAFE combined with Infosys' capabilities in quantitative cyber risk management will enable organisations to get an enterprise-wide view of overall cyber risks, predict breaches using SAFE's proprietary algorithm and know the potential financial impact of each cyber attack before it occurs, according to a statement.

SAFE provides organisations with real-time visibility into their biggest cyber risks across people, processes, technologies, cyber security products and third-party; actionable insights; and potential financial impacts.

The insights gained from SAFE also provide a common language for discussing cyber security risks with board members, auditors, and other internal and external stakeholders, the statement said.

''Combined with SAFE's unique capabilities of measuring, mitigating and managing cyber risks and Infosys' expertise in delivering seamless customer service through automation, innovation, and efficiency, we are bringing a powerful, and 360 degree cyber risk management solution to the market,'' Safe Security Co-Founder and CEO Saket Modi said.

This global strategic collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of predictive risk quantification solutions, and extend the company's leadership in this market, he added.

''We specialise in providing the business, technology and infrastructure consulting expertise that our customers depend on to further their digital initiatives and growth,'' Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Practice at Infosys, said.

