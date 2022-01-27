Left Menu

Suspected Bangladeshi held in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:39 IST
A 30 year-old man, suspected to be a Bangladeshi with a Look Out Circular (LOC) pending against him was held at the airport here on Thursday, officials said.

The man, hailing from Surat in Gujarat, was an Indian passport holder and was at the airport here to board a Sharjah-bound flight, they said.

When he came for departure clearance, officials found that the LOC has been issued against him by the FRRO Mumbai, suspecting that he might be a Bangladeshi and detained him for further enquiry.

