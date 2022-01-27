Suspected Bangladeshi held in TN
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:39 IST
A 30 year-old man, suspected to be a Bangladeshi with a Look Out Circular (LOC) pending against him was held at the airport here on Thursday, officials said.
The man, hailing from Surat in Gujarat, was an Indian passport holder and was at the airport here to board a Sharjah-bound flight, they said.
When he came for departure clearance, officials found that the LOC has been issued against him by the FRRO Mumbai, suspecting that he might be a Bangladeshi and detained him for further enquiry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
