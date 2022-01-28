Left Menu

US corporate sector congratulates Tata group on homecoming of Air India

US-India Business Council, a top American corporate body, has congratulated the Tata group for regaining the management and control of Air India airlines and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for its asset monetisation programme.The Tata Group on Thursday regained control of Air India, 69 years after the Mumbai-based conglomerate relinquished its stake in the airline to the Central government.Congrats to Tata Group on the homecoming of Air India US-India Business Council said in a tweet, commending the Government of Indias successful asset monetisation programme.USIBC said it looks forward to greater connectivity and opportunity in the US-India economic corridor.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 06:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 06:17 IST
US corporate sector congratulates Tata group on homecoming of Air India
  • Country:
  • United States

US-India Business Council, a top American corporate body, has congratulated the Tata group for regaining the management and control of Air India airlines and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for its asset monetisation programme.

The Tata Group on Thursday regained control of Air India, 69 years after the Mumbai-based conglomerate relinquished its stake in the airline to the Central government.

“Congrats to Tata Group on the homecoming of Air India!” US-India Business Council said in a tweet, commending the Government of India’s successful asset monetisation programme.

USIBC said it looks forward to greater connectivity and opportunity in the US-India economic corridor. “A milestone moment for Tata Companies'', said Mukesh Aghi, president of US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum. “Congratulations to Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the entire Tata Group,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022