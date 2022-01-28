Left Menu

Train services disrupted as goods train derails near Aluva

Train services were partially affected through Aluva route on Friday after a goods train derailed at Aluva station near here resulting in cancellation of at least ten trains.Senior Railway officials rushed to the spot to oversee the traffic restoration process at Aluva. A total of 11 trains have been cancelled.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-01-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 10:27 IST
Train services disrupted as goods train derails near Aluva
  • Country:
  • India

Train services were partially affected through Aluva route on Friday after a goods train derailed at Aluva station near here resulting in cancellation of at least ten trains.

Senior Railway officials rushed to the spot to oversee the traffic restoration process at Aluva. Railway sources said the 42-wagon train which originated from Yerraguntla station in Andhra Pradesh derailed at Aluva Railway Station yard late Thursday night.

''Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram has rushed to the spot along with senior railway officials, to oversee the restoration of traffic and traffic is partly restored through single line working at 02.20 hrs. Restoration work is in full swing and the traffic is expected to be restored shortly,'' Railways said in a release.

The release also said that the Thiruvananthapuram–Tiruchchirappalli Intercity Express, Guruvayur–Thiruvananthapuram Express, Ernakulam–Kannur Express, Kottayam–Nilambur Express, Palakkad - Ernakulam MEMU Express special among others were cancelled. A total of 11 trains have been cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022