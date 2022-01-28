Left Menu

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US-based unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market Metronidazole Vaginal gel, in the American market. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2021, the MetroGel-Vaginal Gel achieved annual sales of approximately around USD 60.4 million.Glenmarks current portfolio consists of 173 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 11:24 IST
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic drug
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US-based unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market Metronidazole Vaginal gel, in the American market. The drug firm has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Bausch Health US LLC's MetroGel-Vaginal, the drug firm said in a statement. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2021, the MetroGel-Vaginal Gel achieved annual sales of approximately around USD 60.4 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA. In addition to these internal filings, the drug firm continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, Glenmark noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022