Atul Q3 net profit falls Rs 17.6 pc to Rs 156.91 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:59 IST
Gujarat-based chemicals manufacturer Atul on Friday reported a decline of 17.56 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 190.35 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Atul said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 44.85 per cent to Rs 1,380.31 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 952.89 crore a year ago.

Atul's total expenses were at Rs 1,176.15 crore, up 57.77 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 745.48 crore.

Its Q3/FY22 revenue from the 'life sciences chemicals' segment was at Rs 397.61 crore and Rs 1,026.38 crore from 'performance and other chemicals'.

Share of Atul Ltd was on Friday trading at Rs 9,941.55 on BSE, up 5.72 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

