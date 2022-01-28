Power Mech Projects witnesses multifold jump in net profit to Rs 32.7 cr in Dec quarter

Power Mech Projects posted a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.75 crore in the December 2021 quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 649.97 crore, from Rs 517.91 crore a year ago.

