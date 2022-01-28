Former finance secy Subhash Garg turns author; book to hit stands in Feb

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will soon make his debut as an author with upcoming book, ''The $10 Trillion Dream'', which claims to explore the critical policy issues that India faces today and suggests reforms for it to become a USD 10 trillion economy by the mid-2030s.

The book, scheduled to release towards the end of next month, is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI). It is presently available for pre-order online.

''Economic policy is as important, if not more, a building block of any economy as the human resources and capital are. The right policies usher the path of high growth, adequate delivery of public goods and services and fair redistribution.

''India needs to adopt a bold and robust economic policy agenda to have any real chance of building a USD five trillion economy by 2026-27 and USD 10 trillion economy by 2035,'' said the author.

Garg, a member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for over 36 years, has served in various key positions for both the Union government and government of Rajasthan. He was designated finance secretary in March 2019.

Touted to be the ''first book'' with a plan for India to become a USD 10 trillion economy, it analyses India's macroeconomy in the light of its evolution since Independence and elaborates on the performance of the economy on macro parameters of growth, inflation, monetary management, credit management, foreign capital inflows, fiscal management, and other crucial fundamentals.

According to the publishers, ''The $10 Trillion Dream'' delves deep into the policies to direct significant private sector investment in ''building digital, infrastructure and social and environmental economy of India''.

''Full of perspicacious insights, the book, in my estimate, will make an outstanding contribution to the literature on the Indian economy. I congratulate the author for his intrepid attempt at writing this book,'' said Manish Kumar, business and non-fiction editor at PRHI.

