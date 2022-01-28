Chambal Fertilisers Q3 net profit falls 8 pc to Rs 435.17 crore

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd on Friday reported an 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 435.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

Its net profit stood at Rs 470.75 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, increased to Rs 4,762.22 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 3,879.6 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit increased to Rs 1,322.26 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,205.84 crore in the year-ago period. Total income also rose to Rs 12,805.16 crore during April-December period of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 11,110.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

