INPA signs MoU with IIFL Home Finance to explore recruitment of Indian Navy's veterans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:38 IST
The Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL HFL) to explore opportunities for the recruitment of naval veterans within the company.

Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services, the Indian Navy and Monu Ratra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, IIFL HFL signed the MoU on Thursday, the Indian Navy's statement said on Friday.

''Through the MoU, the INPA will identify a pool of ex-servicemen/dependents candidates for relevant roles as per standards of IIFL HFL, it noted.

The company will, in turn, enable these individuals' transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programs, it said.

''IIFL HFL, under the aegis of its diversity inclusion initiative, aims to offer ex-servicemen opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience, and attributes acquired during their service period,'' it stated.

The primary aim of the INPA is to enhance second career opportunities for retired Indian Navy personnel in private sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

