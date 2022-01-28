Left Menu

G S K Velu reappointed as FICCI TN State Council chairman, Bhupesh Nagarajan becomes co-chairman

Healthcare entrepreneur and chairman of Trivitron Group of Companies G S K Velu was reappointed as the chairman of Tamil Nadu State Council, FICCI here on Friday.

Indira Projects Group of Companies Chairman and Director Bhupesh Nagarajan was appointed as co-chairman, a press release from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said.

Velu is a mentor, director and a shareholder at the city-based Kauvery Group of Hospitals and also the Honorary Consul to the Republic of Estonia. Bhupesh Nagarajan, a civil engineer, is a director at the VIR Infra Sdn Bhd Malaysia and also the founder of Indira Agrotech Pvt Ltd.

His first stint in the industry was working with heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland for five years and had also served Triumph International India Pvt Ltd.

After gaining sufficient experience in construction and real estate industry, Nagarajan set up his own company Indira Projects and Developments in 2010 and developed several residential housing projects in the state, the release added.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

