2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 88 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:34 IST
Two people, including a person employed at the airport here, were arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country gold valuing about Rs 88 lakh, an official statement issued on Friday said.

An Indian passenger, who had arrived from Sharjah on Tuesday, and another person were arrested from inside a toilet when the former was handing over the gold bars weighing two kilograms to the latter.

The value of the gold bars, which have been seized, is Rs 88.25 lakh, it said.

The customs department did not share details of the “receiver of the gold”, who was arrested along with the passenger, saying further investigation is in progress.

The customs officials also seized an iPhone 13 pro mobile phone, valued at Rs 90,000, from the passenger during further examination and personal search, the statement said.

In a separate statement issued on Friday, the customs department said it has arrested another Indian passenger with foreign currency worth Rs 58 lakh.

The accused was intercepted on Wednesday when he was proceeding to depart to Dubai from here.

Examination of his baggage resulted in recovery of USD 80,000, equivalent to Rs 58.88 lakh, it said, adding that the accused was arrested and the currency seized.

