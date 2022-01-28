New plant of Yanmar Engine Manufacturing goes on stream

Engine-maker Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd on Friday said it commenced production at its facility here. This marks an important base for the company's global industrial engine sales.

The unit would initially produce engines for Yanmar brand of tractors manufactured by International Tractors Ltd - a joint venture company of Yanmar and for agricultural and construction industry OEMs.

''In emerging countries such as India, which are experiencing rapid economic growth, the demand for industrial engines is expected to grow as mechanisation increases in the agricultural and construction sectors,'' managing director of Yanmar Engine Varun Khanna said in a statement here.

The new plant would produce 80,000 units of 15kW to 37kW class industrial engines which would be scaled upto 1.60 lakh units in future.The engines besides serving the domestic market would be shipped to Europe, the United States and Asia.

''Since its establishment in 2018, Yanmar Engine has worked towards commencement of operations. The new plant will be an important base for expanding Yanmar's global industrial engine sales in the future,'' said YEMI's director Hajime Hirai.

The new plant equipped with same production and quality control systems similar to those used in Japan ensuring high quality engine production, the company said. The plant would tap renewable energy for its operation thereby reducing the impact on the environment, the statement said.

