Left Menu

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on car in J&K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 16:56 IST
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on car in J&K's Ramban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old tourist was killed and three others injured when a boulder fell on a car on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Ramban district on Sunday, police said.

The vehicle was carrying 12 people from south Kashmir's Pahalgam hill resort to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. The incident occurred near Cafeteria Morh in the afternoon, they said.

Four tourists from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh were injured in the incident and taken to a hospital in Ramban where one of them was declared brought dead.

One more critically injured patient was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said, adding the vehicle suffered extensive damage in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022