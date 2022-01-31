Left Menu

Anicut Capital raises Rs 140 cr for second debt fund from SIDBI

The funds will be deployed through the second debt fund - Grand Anicut Fund-2 - which closed recently at Rs 875 crore, a statement said.The funds received from SIDBI is through the Fund of Funds for Startups FFS that was launched under the Startup India Initiative in January 2015, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:04 IST
Anicut Capital raises Rs 140 cr for second debt fund from SIDBI
  • Country:
  • India

Anicut Capital on Monday said it has raised Rs 140 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for its second debt fund. The funds will be deployed through the second debt fund - Grand Anicut Fund-2 - which closed recently at Rs 875 crore, a statement said.

The funds received from SIDBI is through the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) that was launched under the Startup India Initiative in January 2015, it added. “We are committed to encouraging every aspiring idea and businesses in India that have the potential to self-sustain itself and generate more opportunities and employment within the communities it operates in,'' IAS Balamurugan, co-founder and Managing Partner of Anicut Capital, said.

Balamurugan added that the pandemic is a testimony for many novel ideas that took shape to offer solutions to the unthinkable. ''We have recently closed our second debt fund and are enthused by the opportunity it provides us to translate the dreams into the reality of many young enterprises,'' Balamurugan said.

Anicut's second debt fund has invested across over 15 growth and early-stage startups with an average deal size of Rs 15-100 crore. GAF-2 has already invested upwards of Rs 580 crore, and portfolio companies include startups like Wow Momos, ASG Eye Care Hospital, Akna Medical (acquired by Pharmeasy), B9 Beverages (Bira), Azure Hospitality, Kissflow and Wingreens. The fund plans to invest in more than 30 early and growth-stage companies across sectors, such as consumer brands, technology, F&B, fintech, among others, under categories of acquisition financing, promoter/buyback financing, growth capital and capital restructuring, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022