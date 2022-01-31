Left Menu

The Complexity of Simplicity - Jaquar Laguna, inspired by Zero Design, is now in India

Jaquar - a leading global brand in complete bathroom & lighting solutions, in collaboration with Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, Europe's best-known and most awarded hospitality, architecture, and interior design studio, has launched a premium, complete bathroom ensemble based on aesthetic durability and timeless simplicity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:39 IST
The Complexity of Simplicity - Jaquar Laguna, inspired by Zero Design, is now in India
The Complexity of Simplicity - Jaquar Laguna, inspired by Zero Design, is now in India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Jaquar - a leading global brand in complete bathroom & lighting solutions, in collaboration with Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, Europe's best-known and most awarded hospitality, architecture, and interior design studio, has launched a premium, complete bathroom ensemble based on aesthetic durability and timeless simplicity. Laguna was showcased at the glittering awards night with India's leading hoteliers and designers.

"Thoughtful reduction of the obvious is simplicity, and this is what makes Laguna a very special offering," says Sandeep Shukla, Head - Marcom, Jaquar Group global operations. The main qualities of Matteo Thun's Zero Design philosophy are durability, simplicity, neutrality and sustainability. In all of his studio's designs, people can understand and use the product intuitively. It's almost a subconscious reaction and liking. For Jaquar's Laguna, Matteo Thun's overall vision was to design, for a global audience, a collection that is clear in its purpose, elegant in its execution, simple in its use and offers a long product lifespan.

A collaboration built on a shared passion for quality The coming together of Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez with a global brand like Jaquar is a meeting of congruent mindsets and complementary expertise. Both the companies are built on a vision of uncompromising excellence. Talking about working with India's leading bath brand, Matteo Thun says, "The strength of Jaquar is high quality - quality of design, quality of materials and the quality to implement an all-over design vision."

Jaquar's technical expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing ability meant that there was no compromise on any aspect of Laguna's design. "They translated and realised the entire design concept to a hundred per cent. We are very happy to collaborate with a brand of excellence. We trust them, and they trust us!" adds Antonio Rodriguez. The Laguna collection has been exclusively launched for the hospitality and HNI segment, which has global sensibilities. Laguna will set new benchmarks in design possibilities for exquisite bath spaces, with its exquisite range of design and colour options.

The Laguna collection offers multiple combinations blending a minimal design with direct functionality, bringing to form simplified shapes, warm colours and excellent material. Laguna faucets are available in 8 colour options, with both single and dual-tone shades, to allow for flexibility and variety in use and lead to exciting new possibilities in interior design. The elegant Laguna range includes a wide selection of faucets, sanitaryware, wellness products and shower enclosures.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022