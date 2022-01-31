‘Kisan Rail’ service, connecting northeastern states govt’s major achievements in rail sector: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday listed the 'Kisan Rail' service, electrification of routes, modernisation, and connectivity to the northeastern states as major achievements of the government in the railway sector.

In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, Kovind said to ensure that farmers get remunerative for their crops, the 'Kisan Rail Seva' has been brought into service so that their products reach the right market.

''In this direction, the government has endeavoured to open new avenues of prosperity for the farmers by launching Kisan Rail Seva," he said.

"During the corona period, Indian Railways operated over 1,900 Kisan Rails on more than 150 routes to transport perishable food items like vegetables, fruits, and milk, thereby transporting about 6 lakh metric tonnes of agricultural produce. This is an example of how new avenues can be created from the existing resources if the thinking is innovative,'' he said. He said the government is also modernising the Indian Railways at a fast pace.

He also mentioned the new Vande Bharat trains and vistadome coaches.

''In the last seven years, 24,000 km of railway route has been electrified. Laying new railway tracks and double-laning are also progressing rapidly," he said.

"Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat and Rani Kamalapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh now provide new glimpse of modern India. The railway arch bridge being constructed on the Chenab River in Kashmir is also emerging as a centre of attraction,'' he added.

He said the Railways has developed indigenous automatic train system in the country which symbolises the growing capability of Make in India.

He said the government is committed to sustainable development of all northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura and connecting them through the railways was a step in the right direction.

''In these states, basic amenities and economic opportunities are being developed at every level. Rail and air connectivity are no longer a dream for the people of the northeast, they are now able to experience them in reality. It is a matter of pride for the country that all the capitals of the northeastern states are now being brought on the railway map with the efforts of my government,'' he said.

He further pointed out that in future, the railways, highways and airways in India will no longer be separate and isolated infrastructures, but an integrated resource to the country.

