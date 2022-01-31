Atul Gupta joins GuruQ Leadership Team as Co-founder and CTO

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): GuruQ - India's leading education platform is helping students from all over India to have access to affordable education by connecting them with the right tutors. GuruQ aims to deliver quality education and has brought to you a single, simplified & cohesive ed-tech platform that provides on-demand tutoring with adherence to global quality standards. GuruQ was founded in 2018 on the premise that every student can be successful provided they get the right guidance by the right people, at the right time, and in the right manner.

Over the last 6 years, GuruQ has revolutionized the EdTech space. Students can personalize their tuitions classes with respect to the mode of class (offline or online), type of class (individual or group) and budget. In order to further the vision, the team is expanding its leadership team. Atul Gupta has joined the GuruQ leadership team as a Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with the aim to enhance the learning experience of students. GuruQ now has an in-house technology department that is led and managed by Atul Gupta - the new CTO. Atul comes with a diverse experience in IT that spans across 20 years and with multifarious MNCs such as HP, Logitech and CSC. Coupled with these, Atul has also contributed to the growth of startups in the areas of Banking, Finance, Aerospace, E-commerce, Education and many more.

As a fervent fan of coding, Atul's expertise lies in large scalable high availability systems, security, enterprise architecture, data structures & algorithm design. The GuruQ team is bringing major developments in terms of integrating technology in its delivery of classes. Atul believes that technology has a massive role to play in making GuruQ the most trusted digital platform and he along with his team plan to leverage state-of-the-art technology to develop GuruQ as the number one platform for students and tutors to connect with each other. By the way of using cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, Atul wants to offer students, parents, tutors, and coaching institutes a seamless experience of using the app. Atul says, "As a team we are set to challenge ourselves and introduce features that haven't been seen before in this quarter. These features will be a game-changer for the entire industry. 2022 as year for us is dedicated to make major improvements in the platform that will separate GuruQ from any other industry player."

GuruQ strives to become the leading aggregator of tutors (individual or entities) and tuition services in India and abroad. Their focus is to assure their learners of the highest quality, standards, reliability and safety. With Atul onboard, the GuruQ team will be able to make this pursuit a reality in no time. "The GuruQ team is extremely eager to grow and expand. Having Atul and his team on-board will allow us to reach our vision and achieve our goals at a much faster pace," concludes Minal Anand, the Founder of GuruQ.

