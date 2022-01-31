Left Menu

Sensex surges 814 points on broad-based rally ahead of Budget

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 814 points on Monday led by strong buying support in IT, banking and energy stocks, a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:50 IST
Sensex surges 814 points on broad-based rally ahead of Budget
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 814 points on Monday led by strong buying support in IT, banking and energy stocks, a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23. Reversing the trends of the last week's sell-off the key indices of the Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rally on Monday.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed at 58,014.17 points, which is 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 57,200.23 points. Earlier the Sensex opened 645 points higher at 57,845.91 points. The index touched a high of 58,257.63 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed at 17,339.85 points, 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent higher when compared with its previous session's close at 17,101.95 points. There was broad-based buying support. Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. Of the 50 scrips that are part of the Nifty only six declined.

There was strong buying support in IT, pharma and energy stocks. Tech Mahindra surged 4.88 per cent to Rs 1479.35. Wipro soared 3.70 per cent to Rs 572.65. Infosys climbed 3.05 per cent to Rs 1736.70. TCS closed 1.29 per cent higher at Rs 3737.90.

Bajaj Finserv 3.22 per cent higher at Rs 15689.85; State Bank of India 2.87 per cent higher at Rs 538.35; Power Grid Corporation 2.50 per cent to Rs 215.40; Reliance Industries 2.18 per cent higher at Rs 2386.35; Dr Reddy's Laboratories 1.98 per cent higher at Rs 4301.40 and Titan 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 2360.90 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022