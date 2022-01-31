Geojit's net profit jumps 26 pc to Rs 39.7 cr in Dec quarter

Leading brokerage Geojit Financial Services on Monday reported a 26 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 39.7 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The Kochi-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 129.6 crore, up 24 per cent as compared with Rs 104.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit jumped 26 per cent to Rs 60.84 crore during the December 2021 quarter.

C J George, founder and managing director of Geojit Group, attributed the good set of numbers to the added focus on third-party distribution, revenue from which has gone up by 48 per cent during the quarter.

He added that this revenue stream will continue to be the focus going forward along with broking.

For the nine-month period, the group had a revenue of Rs 377.8 crore, up from Rs 304.3 crore a year ago. From this, it earned a net income of Rs 118.6 crore, up from Rs 89.4 crore.

As of December 2021, the assets under custody and management stands at Rs 64,200 crore and has over 11.5 lakh clients.

The group has equity investments from the French banking giant BNP Paribas (which owns around 33 per cent), the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Geojit Financial Services is one of the leading investment services companies in the country and has a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It serves over 11.58 lakh clients, through a network of 473 offices.

