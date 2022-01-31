Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:01 IST
IICA launches 2nd batch of valuation certificate programme
The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, on Monday launched the second batch of the valuation certificate programme.

The IICA Valuation Certificate Program (IVCP) is a flagship course by IICA providing an integrated, comprehensive and practical approach to valuation, according to a statement.

The course is aligned to international valuation standards giving it a global flavour, which is necessary in the present interconnected world, it added.

IICA Director-General and CEO Praveen Kumar highlighted the importance of valuation as a critical component in running the economic wheel of the country. Rational and ethical economic decisions are based on sound valuations.

Various global and Indian financial crises in the past have indicated the need to augment the valuation ecosystem through education and capacity building, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

