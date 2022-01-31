Left Menu

NTPC arm NVVN acquires 5 pc equity stake in PXIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:06 IST
NTPC arm NVVN acquires 5 pc equity stake in PXIL
  • Country:
  • India

Power giant NTPC on Monday said its arm NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has acquired a five per cent equity stake in Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL).

NVVN purchased the stake from NSE Investment Ltd, a co-promoter shareholder of PXIL, on January 31, 2022, according to a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed.

NVVN is a leading power trader in the country and the acquisition of an equity stake in PXIL would provide a strategic opportunity for the company to achieve and maintain a leadership position in the rapidly changing power trading market.

It was set up in 2002 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

PXIL is the country's first institutionally promoted power exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022