Orient Cement's net profit declines 18.9 pc to Rs 43.7 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:19 IST
C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Monday reported an 18.9 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 43.67 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operation during October-December 2021 rose 2.13 per cent to Rs 617.52 crore, compared with Rs 604.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Orient Cement's total expenses stood at Rs 552.61 crore in the December 2021 quarter, a 4.61 per cent jump as against Rs 528.24 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Orient Cement said its board in a meeting on Monday considered and declared an interim dividend of 75 per cent, which is Rs 0.75 per equity share of a face value of Re 1 each for 2021-22 Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 167.95 on the BSE, up 2.07 per cent from the previous close.

