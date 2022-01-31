Left Menu

Concern over rising price of cotton

Its demand depends on the spending power of the people. With inflation on the rise, the spending power would be put to test, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:07 IST
With all fundamental factors changing it is time to be alert on purchase and inventories because the fall of the price of cotton would be sharp and quick, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) said on Monday Cotton touched a 10-year high and its prices are going up daily in the international and the domestic markets and an abundant liquidity combined with robust demand for goods has created a bullish momentum in 2021, ITF convenor Prabhu Dhamodharan said here.

Stating that a few factors would influence correction in prices, he said the demand for fashionable goods was falling due to inflationary trends across markets, and a shift in spending towards service.

The US and UK retail sales declined in December and according to a consumer confidence survey in the US the sales fell by nearly six per cent since November 2011, he said in a press release.

''We are getting feedback from the international markets about resistance from customers towards accepting new prices and the same signals are reflecting in the new order confirmations from the developed markets, '' Prabhu said.

Cotton is not an essential commodity like edible oils or foodgrains. Its demand depends on the spending power of the people. With inflation on the rise, the spending power would be put to test, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

