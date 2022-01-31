Adani Wilmar IPO 17 times over-subscribed

Adani Wilmar's initial public offering (IPO) saw more than 17 times demand than shares on offer as institutional and retail investors alike queued up to lap up shares, reposing their faith in the issue despite turbulent market.

The issue garnered bids for 212.87 crore shares against an issue size of 12.25 crore shares on the final day of bidding, stock exchange data showed.

Investors poured in bids worth nearly Rs 49,000 crore, 17.3 times more than the issue size.

Qualified institutional investors put in bids for 5.73 times of the portion reserved for them. QIB are vital to a public issue as their portion has to get at least 90 per cent subscription.

Non-institutional investors sought 56 times more shares than the 2.15 crore shares reserved for them.

Retail investors subscribed 3.92 times their part of allotted shares. The shareholder category saw 33 times subscription, while employee quota remained under-subscribed at 51 per cent.

Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore, had set a price band of Rs 218-230 per share for the IPO, which opened for bidding on January 27. At the top-end, the company's market cap works out to nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

Through the IPO, Adani Wilmar raised Rs 3,600 crore in fresh capital.

The stock is to be listed next week.

Incorporated in 1999, Adani Wilmar is an FMCG food company offering most of the essential kitchen commodities, including edible oil, flour, rice, pulses and sugar.

Branded products account for about 73 per cent of sales of edible oil, food and FMCG in 2020-21 fiscal.

For the year 2020-21, the company had reported net profit of Rs 728 crore on revenues of Rs 3,790 crore.

On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised Rs 940 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds of the public issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India, BofA Securities India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and BNP Paribas were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)