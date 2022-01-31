Left Menu

Polytrade launches Mainnet to provide working capital to SMEs using crypto liquidity

The launch of Polytrade Mainnet is a significant step as it would harness huge liquidity in the crypto world to directly support small businesses across the globe, making a real-world use of the digital currency, the decentralised finance DeFi platform said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:02 IST
Polytrade launches Mainnet to provide working capital to SMEs using crypto liquidity
  • Country:
  • India

Polytrade finance on Monday announced the launch of its fully functional blockchain platform 'Mainnet' to provide working capital to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the real world using crypto liquidity. The launch of Polytrade Mainnet is a significant step as it would harness huge liquidity in the crypto world to directly support small businesses across the globe, making a real-world use of the digital currency, the decentralised finance (DeFi) platform said in a release. Citing industry data, it said the unmet demands of working capital for SMEs in India attunes to more than Rs 2,200 crore. The launch of Polytrade Mainnet has opened up a supplementary source of financing for these SMEs by creating a blockchain-based decentralized protocol, Polytrade said. ''Since the starting of its operations, Polytrade has successfully managed to finance over Rs 3,700 crore worth of invoices since 2014 and the launch of Mainnet will further spur the availability of finances to the SMEs,'' it said.

Piyush Gupta, MD and Founder, Polytrade emphasised that India's SMEs will play a key role in making the country Atmanirbhar and a USD 5 trillion economy. Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralised protocol aiming to transform receivables financing connecting buyers, sellers, insurers, and investors for a seamless experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022