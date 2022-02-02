Servotech Power Systems Q3 profit up

Servotech Power Systems posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the December quarter, up from Rs 85.97 lakh in the same period a year ago.

Total consolidated income of the company rose to Rs 41.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 from Rs 25.03 crore in the same period a year ago, a NSE filing stated.

Commenting on the results, Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Managing Director Raman Bhatia in a statement said, “The drastic rise in our revenue and profit highlights the growing demand for our brilliant range of products and solutions.'' Servotech Power Systems Ltd is a leading manufacturer of solar, LED, medical grade products and EV chargers.

