Olympic Flame's Snowy Journey: Anticipation Builds for Milano Cortina Winter Games

The Olympic torch braved severe snowfall to reach Bologna on Tuesday, as anticipation intensifies for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Games set to commence in February. The flame's journey commenced in Rome, covering a vast 12,000-kilometer trek through key Italian locations.

The relay, characterized by delays due to the snow-laden Emilia-Romagna, saw teenage broadcasters participate in memory of those lost in the Crans-Montana ski resort fire. Additional tickets for ski events in Cortina are being released, reflecting easing concerns over venue readiness.

Reports indicate that prior worries about Alpine venue access are diminishing. While preparations at the Milan ice hockey venue continue briskly, the NHL players' return adds an international allure to the Games, despite the smaller rink dimensions drawing attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)