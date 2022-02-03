Bounce achieves over 1 million battery swaps on energy infra network

Smart mobility firm Bounce said on Thursday it has achieved over a million battery swaps on its energy infra network, making it the first player in the domestic market to accomplish such a feat.

Backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm and Omidyar Network, among others, Bounce had last December announced the launch of its consumer e-scooter and battery-swapping network under the brand name Bounce Infinity.

Bounce said it is amplifying its battery-swapping network in line with its recently unveiled e-scooter Infinity E1.

''We are glad to announce that our battery-swapping network has achieved over 10 lakh swaps.

''The government and policymakers have recognised battery-swapping and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) as the most effective solution to accelerate EV (electric vehicle) adoption in India by addressing the range anxiety,'' said Bounce co-founder and CEO Vivekananda Hallakere.

Bounce Infinity has pioneered and revolutionised the battery swapping scenario and efficiently created India's largest swappable battery infrastructure, he said.

Hallakere added that the company's distributed network approach has diverse advantages for consumers, ranging from cost-effective viability to proximity of accessing fully charged batteries every time.

''Pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure, for instance, in space-constrained urban areas, can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale,'' he added.

The e-scooter Infinity E1 comes with the 'battery-as-a-service' option — the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market.

Besides, it will also be offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

Bounce has registered more than 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network, 'Bounce Infinity', the company said in a statement.

Bounce swapping stations, which work on the lines of a fuel station, will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a few minutes.

With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn't have to wait for the scooter to charge, according to the company.

Recently, the e-scooter maker partnered with multiple brands to set up infrastructure to support over 10 lakh scooters in the next 12-24 months, according to the statement.

This framework will be available at locations as diverse as residential complexes, petrol bunks, restaurants, cafes, co-living spaces, corporate offices and Kirana stores, among others, it said.

It added that Bounce is also leveraging its battery swapping expertise to other OEM (original equipment manufacturer) players to support interoperability for faster adoption of EV mobility.

