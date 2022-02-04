PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 4
** Liquidators of Carillion Plc have sued KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) as the former has alleged that the auditor overlooked gaps in the accounts of the company, which if identified could have prevented a collapse. ** Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's first minister, has resigned in protest of post Brexit policies that will lead to border checks on agriculture and foods entering the region from Britain.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
** Households face worst squeeze on disposable incomes for 30 years, warns BoE https://on.ft.com/3rrA4kE ** Christine Lagarde fuels investor bets on ECB rate rises with hawkish shift https://on.ft.com/32W7u1D
** KPMG sued for 1.3 bln stg over Carillion audit https://on.ft.com/3AWeBDK ** Northern Ireland first minister resigns over Brexit trade rules https://on.ft.com/35H8hV3
Overview ** Households will have to face a squeeze on their disposable incomes for at least 30 years, with a 7.5% increase in inflation, slowing economic growth, increasing unemployment and rising taxes, The Bank of England has warned.
** European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to rule out increasing interest rates this year, despite a surge in consumer prices across Europe. ** Liquidators of Carillion Plc have sued KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) as the former has alleged that the auditor overlooked gaps in the accounts of the company, which if identified could have prevented a collapse.
** Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's first minister, has resigned in protest of post Brexit policies that will lead to border checks on agriculture and foods entering the region from Britain. ($1 = 0.7353 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)