Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 4

** Liquidators of Carillion Plc have sued KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) as the former has alleged that the auditor overlooked gaps in the accounts of the company, which if identified could have prevented a collapse. ** Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's first minister, has resigned in protest of post Brexit policies that will lead to border checks on agriculture and foods entering the region from Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 06:31 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

** Households face worst squeeze on disposable incomes for 30 years, warns BoE https://on.ft.com/3rrA4kE ** Christine Lagarde fuels investor bets on ECB rate rises with hawkish shift https://on.ft.com/32W7u1D

** KPMG sued for 1.3 bln stg over Carillion audit https://on.ft.com/3AWeBDK ** Northern Ireland first minister resigns over Brexit trade rules https://on.ft.com/35H8hV3

Overview ** Households will have to face a squeeze on their disposable incomes for at least 30 years, with a 7.5% increase in inflation, slowing economic growth, increasing unemployment and rising taxes, The Bank of England has warned.

** European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to rule out increasing interest rates this year, despite a surge in consumer prices across Europe. ** Liquidators of Carillion Plc have sued KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) as the former has alleged that the auditor overlooked gaps in the accounts of the company, which if identified could have prevented a collapse.

** Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's first minister, has resigned in protest of post Brexit policies that will lead to border checks on agriculture and foods entering the region from Britain. ($1 = 0.7353 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Bangladesh: EIB provides €250M to support immunisation against COVID-19

Bangladesh: EIB provides €250M to support immunisation against COVID-19

Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022