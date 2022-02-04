PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

** Households face worst squeeze on disposable incomes for 30 years, warns BoE https://on.ft.com/3rrA4kE ** Christine Lagarde fuels investor bets on ECB rate rises with hawkish shift https://on.ft.com/32W7u1D

** KPMG sued for 1.3 bln stg over Carillion audit https://on.ft.com/3AWeBDK ** Northern Ireland first minister resigns over Brexit trade rules https://on.ft.com/35H8hV3

Overview ** Households will have to face a squeeze on their disposable incomes for at least 30 years, with a 7.5% increase in inflation, slowing economic growth, increasing unemployment and rising taxes, The Bank of England has warned.

** European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to rule out increasing interest rates this year, despite a surge in consumer prices across Europe. ** Liquidators of Carillion Plc have sued KPMG for 1.3 billion pounds ($1.77 billion) as the former has alleged that the auditor overlooked gaps in the accounts of the company, which if identified could have prevented a collapse.

** Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's first minister, has resigned in protest of post Brexit policies that will lead to border checks on agriculture and foods entering the region from Britain. ($1 = 0.7353 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)