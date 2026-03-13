Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

A new study by economists at the European Central Bank (ECB) examines why inflation in the euro area surged dramatically after the Covid-19 pandemic. Conducted by ECB researchers Kristina Barauskaitė Griškevičienė, Claus Brand, and Anh Dinh Minh Nguyen, the research finds that the sharp rise in prices between 2021 and 2023 was caused by several factors working together, rather than a single trigger.

After more than a decade of low inflation following the global financial crisis, the euro area suddenly faced an unprecedented surge in price growth. Inflation rose from below 1 percent in early 2021 to more than 10 percent by October 2022. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, also climbed rapidly, reaching nearly 6 percent in early 2023. Policymakers and economists have debated the causes of this surge ever since. The ECB study aims to clarify how supply shocks, demand recovery, and policy responses interact to create the inflation spike.

Energy Prices: The Biggest Trigger

One of the most visible drivers of inflation during the period was the sharp rise in energy prices. Energy markets faced significant disruptions as the global economy recovered from pandemic lockdowns. These disruptions intensified when Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, sending gas and electricity prices soaring across Europe.

According to the ECB researchers, energy supply shocks alone contributed roughly 2.4 percentage points to the peak inflation rate. Higher energy costs increased production expenses for businesses and raised transportation and heating costs for households. These effects quickly spread through the broader economy, pushing up consumer prices across many sectors.

However, the study also points out that energy prices did not rise only because of supply problems. Strong demand after the reopening of economies also played a major role in driving energy prices higher.

Demand Rebound After Lockdowns

As pandemic restrictions eased, households and businesses returned to normal economic activity. Consumers began traveling again, companies restarted production, and people spent savings accumulated during lockdown periods. This rapid rebound created strong demand across many sectors.

At the same time, supply chains were still struggling with disruptions, including shipping delays, labor shortages, and production bottlenecks. This mismatch between strong demand and limited supply added further pressure on prices.

The researchers estimate that non-policy demand forces contributed about 1.2 percentage points to the inflation surge. In addition, non-energy supply disruptions, such as supply chain constraints, added about 0.8 percentage points. Together, these pandemic-related imbalances played a significant role in pushing prices upward.

The Role of Government and Central Bank Policies

During the pandemic, governments across Europe introduced large fiscal support programs to protect jobs and businesses. At the same time, the European Central Bank maintained very low borrowing costs and expanded asset purchases to support the economy.

These policies helped stabilize the economy during the crisis, but they also added some inflationary pressure during the recovery. According to the study, expansionary fiscal and monetary policies together contributed about 1.5 percentage points to the inflation increase.

Fiscal policy accounted for roughly 0.6 percentage points, while monetary policy contributed about 0.9 percentage points. Interestingly, the study finds that conventional interest-rate policies and unconventional measures such as asset purchases contributed similar amounts.

Despite these effects, the researchers emphasize that policy stimulus was not the dominant cause of the inflation surge.

Why Inflation Fell Again

After reaching its peak in late 2022, inflation gradually declined across the euro area. By late 2023, inflation had dropped significantly as several factors reversed the earlier price pressures.

Energy markets stabilized and supply conditions improved, easing the cost pressures that had fueled inflation earlier. At the same time, the ECB began raising interest rates to slow demand and bring inflation back toward its target.

The researchers estimate that tighter monetary policy reduced inflation by about one percentage point, while fiscal tightening reduced inflation by about 0.6 percentage points. Improved energy supply conditions played an even larger role, lowering inflation by roughly two percentage points.

The study also tested what might have happened if the ECB had raised interest rates earlier. The results show that earlier tightening would have lowered peak inflation slightly, from about 10 percent to around 8.5 percent, but it would also have significantly slowed the economic recovery.

A Perfect Storm of Economic Forces

The ECB researchers conclude that the inflation surge in the euro area was the result of a “perfect storm” of economic forces. Energy market disruptions, supply chain problems, strong demand recovery, and supportive government policies all interacted to push prices higher.

While policy stimulus played a role, it was only one part of a broader set of factors shaping inflation during the pandemic recovery. The findings suggest that the surge in inflation was driven by both global shocks and domestic economic conditions, making it difficult for policymakers to prevent entirely.

For economists and policymakers, the lesson is clear: major inflation episodes often arise not from one cause, but from multiple shocks hitting the economy at the same time.