Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Europe’s regional governments are emerging as frontline actors in protecting public health from the growing impacts of climate change, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe. Developed through the WHO Regions for Health Network (RHN) with contributions from regional health authorities and research institutions in Andalusia (Spain), Emilia-Romagna (Italy), Flanders (Belgium), Ticino (Switzerland), Moscow (Russian Federation) and Wales (United Kingdom), the study examines how subnational governments are developing climate strategies that place human health at the centre of action.

The report highlights that climate change is no longer only an environmental concern. Rising global temperatures are intensifying heatwaves, floods, droughts and storms, exposing communities to serious health risks. From heat-related illness and worsening air pollution to the spread of infectious diseases and rising mental health stress after disasters, climate change is rapidly becoming a defining public health challenge of the century.

Rising Temperatures Bring New Health Risks

Extreme heat is identified as the most immediate and widespread threat across the regions studied. Hotter and longer heatwaves are placing vulnerable populations, including older adults, children and people with chronic illnesses, at greater risk of illness and death.

Urban areas face additional dangers because of the “heat island” effect, where buildings, roads and heavy traffic trap heat. In many cities, nights are also becoming warmer, preventing the body from recovering after a hot day. Health experts warn that these conditions can increase cardiovascular and respiratory problems, especially among the elderly.

The study shows that regions are increasingly monitoring temperature patterns and strengthening emergency responses to heatwaves, including public alerts and health protection plans.

Water, Air and Disease Concerns Growing

Climate change is also reshaping environmental risks in several ways. In southern regions like Andalusia, long periods of drought are threatening water supplies and agricultural production. At the same time, other areas are facing heavier rainfall and rising sea levels, increasing the risk of flooding that can damage infrastructure and contaminate drinking water.

The report also notes that warmer temperatures are allowing mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects to spread into new regions. Several areas have already seen outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, while West Nile virus has become established in some locations.

Air quality is another growing concern. Heatwaves and stagnant air can trap pollutants such as ozone and particulate matter, worsening respiratory diseases and heart conditions, particularly in urban environments with heavy traffic and industry.

Climate Change Is Affecting Mental Health Too

Beyond physical illness, the report draws attention to the mental health impacts of climate change. Extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires can cause anxiety, trauma and long-term stress for people who lose homes, livelihoods or community infrastructure.

Regional health authorities are increasingly recognising that mental health support must become part of climate preparedness plans. Some regions are already integrating psychological care into disaster response strategies, acknowledging that climate-related emergencies affect both physical and emotional well-being.

Regional Governments Are Taking Action

The report highlights that regional governments are well-positioned to lead climate-health action. Many of them oversee key services such as hospitals, environmental protection, urban planning and emergency response, allowing them to design solutions tailored to local conditions.

Several regions have introduced climate laws, adaptation strategies and early-warning systems that connect environmental monitoring with health data. These systems track factors such as temperature, air quality and hospital admissions, helping authorities respond quickly to emerging risks.

Public engagement is also a major focus. Many regional governments are working with municipalities and communities to develop local climate action plans. Awareness campaigns are helping citizens understand how to protect themselves during heatwaves or other climate-related emergencies.

Health Systems Join the Climate Response

Health systems themselves are beginning to play a larger role in climate action. Hospitals and medical facilities in several regions are investing in renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings and sustainable supply chains to reduce their carbon footprint.

At the same time, infrastructure upgrades are helping ensure that hospitals remain operational during extreme weather events. This is particularly important as climate-related emergencies increase demand for health services.

However, the report also points out that challenges remain. Coordinating climate policies across multiple sectors can be complex, and some regions still face funding limitations or gaps in climate-health data. Social inequalities also mean that poorer communities often face the greatest exposure to climate risks.

Despite these obstacles, the findings show that regional leadership will be critical in protecting public health as climate change intensifies. By combining climate policy with health planning, improving early-warning systems and working closely with communities, regional governments across Europe are beginning to build stronger and more resilient health systems for the future.