Left Menu

Lupin Q3 net profit up 24 pc at Rs 545 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:19 IST
Lupin Q3 net profit up 24 pc at Rs 545 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday reported a 24.45 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 545.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 438.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's sales increased to Rs 4,087.5 crore in the third quarter, against Rs 3,917.3 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Lupin said in a statement.

''We are on the path of sustained growth across markets. Our inhalation portfolio continues to build share in the US and helped register double-digit growth sequentially, despite pricing and demand challenges on seasonal products,'' Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The inflationary environment has impacted margins, but the company remains focussed on margin and EBIDTA improvement as it delivers on key product launches, cost optimization, and improving efficiencies, especially by H2 FY23, he added.

The drug firm said it's North America sales for the third quarter stood at Rs 1,577.5 crore, compared to Rs 1,442.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The India formulation sales for the third quarter stood at Rs 1,473.3 crore, against Rs 1,366.9 crore in Q3 of FY2021, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022