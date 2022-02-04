AirAsia passengers can now pre-book lounge facilities through its website, mobile app

Left Menu

Budget carrier AirAsia India on Friday announced that its passengers can now pre-book lounge facilities on its website and mobile app.

Budget carrier AirAsia India on Friday announced that its passengers can now pre-book lounge facilities on its website and mobile app.

The airline offers these services across 13 airports including at its all four hubs, AirAsia India said in a statement.

The services are available at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Ranchi, it said. Airport lounge services can be purchased at a nominal fee, starting at Rs 800, while making a flight booking or even post-booking, AirAsia India said. ''Extending easy access to airport lounges and offering these facilities to our guests enhances and ensures a more holistic and pleasurable travel experience. As an innovative, digital-first brand, we have taken every opportunity to differentiate our service experience with distinctive offerings,'' said Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India. The airport lounge services allow passengers avail access to amenities like high speed Wi-Fi, hot food and beverages, snacks, newspapers and magazines, charging stations for laptops and mobiles, wash and change facilities, business centre facilities and lounge bars, the airline said.

