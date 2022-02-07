PETROFAC SECURES NEW SCOPES WITH CAIRN OIL & GAS, VEDANTA, INCLUDING FIRST MAJOR O&M CONTRACT IN INDIA

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded two new contracts with Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, India's largest private oil and gas exploration company. With a combined value of approximately US$100 million, the wins include Petrofac's first significant Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract in-country; evidencing its geographical growth strategy in action.

Selected by Cairn to provide integrated O&M services in support of its upstream oil and gas facilities, Petrofac will supply expertise at the Ravva Oil and Gas field in the Krishna Godavari Basin, in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The duration of the contract is four-years, with an option to extend by 12 months. The scope of work includes full O&M of the facility, including offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and the onshore processing terminal.

Cairn has also selected Petrofac to undertake a lump-sum engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project to support the provision of Well Hook–up and Surface facilities for the Raageshwari Deep Gas (RDG) Field, in Barmer, Rajasthan. Executed on a fast-track basis, the main scope of work includes bringing online additional wells, augmentation and modifications to handling and treatment facilities including electrical, instrument control, and safety and protection systems.

This follows a previous lump-sum EPC contract, valued at approximately US$233 million, which Cairn awarded to Petrofac in April 2018 for its RDG Field Development Project. This was safely and successfully completed, with the plant's 72-hour Performance Guarantee Test Run in June 2021.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business said: ''The award of these contracts both deepens our footprint in India and supports the geographical growth of our Asset Solutions business, as it leverages more than 25 years of operations and maintenance expertise in India for the first time. We look forward to supporting Cairn through the safe and high-quality execution of these latest scopes which, in line with our local delivery model, will be supported by our world class engineering centres in Chennai and Mumbai.'' Speaking on the contracts, Prachur Sah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd. said: ''Petrofac has earned a global reputation for its engineering excellence in execution of projects for the upstream oil and gas sector. Cairn's association with Petrofac furthers our long-term vision of optimisation of asset operations and achieving profitability. We are confident that this partnership will further strengthen our execution and operational excellence, enabling us to actualise our vision of adding 500 kboepd and doubling domestic crude production capacities.'' For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com Martin Robinson NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values – driven, agile, respectful and open – are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have around 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd. is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II.

In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd has no connection to Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company.

