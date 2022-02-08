Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of athenahealth Group by H&F, Bain, GICSI

As a result of the Proposed Combination, the Acquirers will acquire indirect, joint control of the Target through Minerva Parent, LP and its wholly controlled subsidiary, Minerva Bidco Inc., in terms of the Competition Act, 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:52 IST
CCI approves acquisition of athenahealth Group by H&F, Bain, GICSI
The Acquirers have been established as parallel special purpose vehicles. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of athenahealth Group, Inc. by funds managed and advised by H&F, Bain, and GICSI.

The proposed combination pertains to the proposed acquisition of athenahealth Group, Inc. (Target) by Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X, L.P., Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X (parallel), L.P., HFCP X (parallel-a), L.P., H&F Executives X, L.P., H&F Executives X-A, L.P. and H&F Associates X, L.P.( Funds managed and advised by Hellman Friedman LLC (H&F)), Bain Capital Fund XIII, L.P., Bain Capital Fund (lux) XIII, SCSP, (Funds managed and advised by Bain Capital Investors LLC (Bain)), Viggo Investment Pte. Ltd. (Investment holding vehicle managed and advised by GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. (GICSI)), and Minerva Holdco, Inc. (Acquirers).

The Acquirers have been established as parallel special purpose vehicles. Their primary business activity is to invest funds with the objective of achieving appreciation of the capital invested.

Target is a company headquartered in Massachusetts, USA. It is a cloud based provider of medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services, as well as point-of-care mobile applications. These products and services are designed for the healthcare industry, specifically serving medical practices, hospitals and health systems, and health plans. Target holds a minority interest in Access Healthcare Services Private Limited (Access), which provides services related to revenue cycle management in the health segments to customers located in India.

As a result of the Proposed Combination, the Acquirers will acquire indirect, joint control of the Target through Minerva Parent, LP and its wholly controlled subsidiary, Minerva Bidco Inc., in terms of the Competition Act, 2002.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022