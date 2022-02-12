Delhi couple dies, child critically injured in road accident in Bikaner

A couple from Delhi visiting Bikaner died in a road accident here on Saturday after their car collided head-on with a minibus, police said. Their seven-month-old son too was severely injured in the accident, they added.

The accident happened on Saturday evening, critically injuring the couple -- Abhishek Dhar and his wife Jyoti Singla – and their son, Seruna SHO Ramchandra Dhaka said.

The couple died while being taken to a Bikaner hospital, he said, adding the child is being treated in the hospital.

After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to their relatives after they arrive here from Delhi, police said. Police have started an investigation after registering a case against the bus driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)