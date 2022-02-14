Left Menu

Wizz Air says Ukraine flights operating as normal

Budget airline Wizz Air said on Monday it had not made any changes to its schedule of flights to and from Ukraine, but said passengers were advised to regularly check for updates as it monitors the situation closely.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 14:41 IST
Budget airline Wizz Air said on Monday it had not made any changes to its schedule of flights to and from Ukraine, but said passengers were advised to regularly check for updates as it monitors the situation closely. "Wizz Air continues to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine," the Hungary-based carrier said in a statement.

"Currently, we have not made any changes to our schedule and all of our flights to/from Ukraine continue to operate as normal. All passengers with booked flights to and from Ukraine are advised to regularly check their mailboxes for further information about booked flights." According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Wizz Air operates the second highest number of flights between Europe and Ukraine, behind Ryanair.

