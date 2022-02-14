Capital Foods appoints S Raghunandan as CEO

Capital Foods on Monday announced the appointment of S Raghunandan as the chief executive officer, with effect from February 7.

Prior to this, Raghunandan served as the chief executive officer and director of Jyothy Laboratories, Capital Foods said in a statement.

He had also been in leadership roles with leading Indian and multi-national organisations in the consumer space, including Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Paras Pharmaceuticals and Reckitt Benckiser India.

''Today, we are in a strong position as a company and for that I want to acknowledge the efforts put in by the entire team over the last three years,'' Capital Foods Chairman Ajay Gupta said.

He added that on behalf of the entire board and team, he is delighted to welcome Raghunandan as the CEO.

''Given his stellar record of performance and expertise in leading consumer businesses, I am confident that Capital Foods will flourish under his leadership,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)