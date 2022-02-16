Left Menu

The product has been launched under the brand name Guaranteed Goal Plan. The new plan offers a customer the flexibility to choose a duration of premium payment from a single premium all the way up to 12 years.

Insurtech startup HealthySure has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 9 crore) in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The pre-series A funding round also saw participation from We Founder Circle, Dexter Angels, Campus Fund, HEM Angels and other private investors, a release said. The funds raised will be utilised in technology, marketing, sales and operations, it said. HealthySure is an employee welfare platform, targeting SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) to make insurance and healthcare affordable and accessible to the Indian workforce and their families. PTI HV *** *PNB MetLife launches new savings plan with assured benefits PNB MetLife has launched a new savings-oriented life insurance plan that offers guaranteed returns and allows for customization to customers' savings schedules. The product has been launched under the brand name 'Guaranteed Goal Plan.' The new plan offers a customer the flexibility to choose a duration of premium payment from a single premium all the way up to 12 years. Also, customers can go for a guaranteed lumpsum payout on maturity or a structure which pays a guaranteed income after completion of the premium payment term and a lumpsum amount at maturity, the company said. *** *KFintech announces initiative for instant brokerage fee payout Financial services platform KFin Technologies has announced an initiative wherein it will instantly release distributor commissions with its new 'insta brokerage plan'.

The initiative will help distributors encash their commissions almost instantly when the unit allocations are completed post the settlements.

The company provides services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem across asset classes.

