MP: Fire in Danapur-Secunderabad Express train; no casualty

Some passengers noticed the fire and immediately alerted police, who in-turn informed the fire brigade and the blaze was doused quickly, Betul railway station master Anil Pawar said.At around 8 am, some passengers noticed a short-circuit and sparks in wires in the coach which caused the fire and smoke in the compartment while the train was moving near the Sadar bridge, he said.The passengers immediately pulled the chain to stop the train and informed police personnel, who tried to control the blaze using fire extinguishers present in the coach.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a general coach of Danapur-Secunderabad Express train near Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning, an official said. There was no report of any casualty. Some passengers noticed the fire and immediately alerted police, who in-turn informed the fire brigade and the blaze was doused quickly, Betul railway station master Anil Pawar said.

At around 8 am, some passengers noticed a short-circuit and sparks in wires in the coach which caused the fire and smoke in the compartment while the train was moving near the Sadar bridge, he said.

The passengers immediately pulled the chain to stop the train and informed police personnel, who tried to control the blaze using fire extinguishers present in the coach. The police also alerted local fire brigade officials, he said.

Fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused completely, he said. After being halted for about 30 minutes, the train left for its onward journey, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

