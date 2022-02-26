U.S. to impose blocking sanctions on state-owned Russia Direct Investment Fund
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 04:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 04:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department will impose "full blocking sanctions" on state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund, a White House spokesperson said in a tweet on Friday.
The fund is a financial entity functioning as a sovereign wealth fund and designed to attract capital into high-growth sectors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement