Greece closes its airspace for Russian airlines
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:39 IST
Greece on Monday closed its airspace for all Russian aircraft in line with a European Union decision, the country's civil aviation authority said.
Only humanitarian and emergency flights will be allowed under a notice issued by the Greek authority. The notice will apply for three months, the authority said.
