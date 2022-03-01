Left Menu

Sterling rises vs euro with focus on Ukraine tensions and BoE speeches

Sterling has been outperforming the euro during the Ukraine crisis because Germany's greater reliance on Russian energy has increased the downside risks for the euro zone and scaled back expectations for a rate hike from the European Central Bank, Cole said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:10 IST
Sterling rises vs euro with focus on Ukraine tensions and BoE speeches
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling rose on Tuesday against the euro and edged lower versus the dollar as investors awaited speeches from Bank of England officials and watched for developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Markets will pay attention to any comments from the BoE about the impact of the Ukraine conflict on its plans to hike interest rates as a surge in oil and other commodity prices has underpinned risks to growth, investors said.

BoE members of the Monetary Policy Committee Michael Saunders and Catherine Mann are set to speak later in the day. "Since the news (about the conflict) broke, the market has been reassessing the pace of rate hikes from various G10 central banks including the BoE," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

Money markets are currently pricing in 25 basis point rate increase from the BoE in March. Sterling rose 0.45% versus the euro at 83.215 pence by 1430 GMT, heading towards a three-week high of 83.07 pence last week. Versus a strengthening dollar, sterling edged 0.17% lower to $1.3398.

"Sterling has been pretty robust actually," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist for Equiti Capital. "It is a bit lower versus the dollar, which isn't unexpected as in times of crises the dollar takes on its safe-haven status... If you look at the euro, it is much weaker," he said.

The euro was 0.6% lower against the dollar, not far from a 21-month low touched last week. Sterling has been outperforming the euro during the Ukraine crisis because Germany's greater reliance on Russian energy has increased the downside risks for the euro zone and scaled back expectations for a rate hike from the European Central Bank, Cole said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022