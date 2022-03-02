BHADRA Group Launches Boutique Luxury Homes - 'BHADRA LANDMARK - Jayanagar' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India A fully integrated real estate company, BHADRA Group has launched a boutique luxury project ‘BHADRA LANDMARK – Jayanagar’, in one of South Bengaluru’s most beautiful, cosmopolitan residential areas. This is the newest addition in the Group’s existing bouquet of real estate projects in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the latest project, Mr. SARVESHAA S B, Managing Director, BHADRA Group said: ''From the very beginning, we have been committed towards delivering finest quality construction while adopting technologies and processes that minimize the impact on the environment. Today, South Bangalore is the emerging hotspot for real estate investors due to its strong macroeconomic dynamics, solid infrastructure and return on investment. With our expertise in building luxury boutique homes and our innate passion for creating world-class spaces for our customers, we are well placed to cater to the demands of today’s customers who are ready to explore newer ways of modern living.” Located at Jayanagar 4th Block, Bengaluru, this spacious boutique home residential project will ensure that each resident benefits from being part of a contemporary, stylish and exclusive development. It is strategically positioned within Bengaluru's up market areas. The unique design philosophy of ‘BHADRA LANDMARK- Jayanagar’ is reflective of both luxury and a commitment to sustainable living. Every home is remarkably designed to be distinctive, vibrant, while being part of an eco-conscious community. An array of AI-based devices at ‘BHADRA LANDMARK -Jayanagar’, makes this project safe, energy-efficient and sophisticated. Moreover, thoughtfully designed features such as customizable controls for lighting, temperature control and safety systems will enhance customer experience. This range of boutique homes also offers spacious living & dining areas, airy bedrooms, and excellent natural light and cross-ventilation amongst host of other amenities.

‘BHADRA LANDMARK- Jayanagar’ homes are ranging from 3 BHK (2000 sq. ft.) to 4 BHK (4000 sq. ft.) residential spaces with remarkable attention to detail. This residential project is in close proximity to various educational institutions, healthcare facilities, workspaces, business hubs, shopping and entertainment hotspots, hotels, places of worship, all of which comes at a starting price of Rs. 4.5 crores.

About BHADRA GROUP BHADRA Group is a process driven fully integrated real estate and construction company in Bengaluru. It has over a decade of experience in developing premium living spaces with innovative intelligent design, smart finish, and sustainable practices. For more information, visit- www.bhadragroup.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: BHADRA LANDMARK - Jayanagar, Bengaluru (artistic impression, not shot at site) PWR PWR

