UCO Bank ties up with Fisdom for launching paperless facilities

City-based UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has tied up with fintech firm Fisdom for launching paperless facilities of Demat account, pension fund, e-tax filing and stockbroking services through mobile banking channel.

UCO Bank customers will now be able to track stocks, evaluate their performance, learn about IPOs and secondary capital markets.

MD & CEO of the bank, S S Prasad, said that account holders will be able to enter the world of fintech services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)