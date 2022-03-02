UCO Bank ties up with Fisdom for launching paperless facilities
City-based UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has tied up with fintech firm Fisdom for launching paperless facilities of Demat account, pension fund, e-tax filing and stockbroking services through mobile banking channel.
UCO Bank customers will now be able to track stocks, evaluate their performance, learn about IPOs and secondary capital markets.
MD & CEO of the bank, S S Prasad, said that account holders will be able to enter the world of fintech services.
