UCO Bank ties up with Fisdom for launching paperless facilities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:23 IST
UCO Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
City-based UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has tied up with fintech firm Fisdom for launching paperless facilities of Demat account, pension fund, e-tax filing and stockbroking services through mobile banking channel.

UCO Bank customers will now be able to track stocks, evaluate their performance, learn about IPOs and secondary capital markets.

MD & CEO of the bank, S S Prasad, said that account holders will be able to enter the world of fintech services.

